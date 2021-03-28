Suspect accepts plea dead in robbery case at Burger King in Logan

LOGAN, Utah, March 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man facing seven felony charges after the Oct. 13 robbery of two people at a Cache County Burger King has accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to four felonies.

Matthew Kay Archuleta, 27, pleaded guilt to:

Two two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Two counts of counts of purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Archuleta previously had been charged with:

Two counts of aggravated robbery — use or threatened use of weapon, as a first-degree felony

Criminal conspiracy, a second-degree felony

Four counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Two counts of theft, a class B misdemeanor

Threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor

Archuleta was originally arrested with two other males, one 30 and one a juvenile. The other man’s case information is currently unavailable through court online records.

According to witnesses, three males robbed victims outside the fast food restaurant, using a shotgun and a semi-automatic handgun.

Surveillance video later tied the three males to the scene, as did Archuleta’s car, a suspect’s clothing, and the discovery of ammunition for a shotgun and a semi-automatic handgun found in a safe in the trunk of Archuleta ‘s car, police said.

Archuleta is scheduled for sentencing April 4.