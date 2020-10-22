Suspect accused of hitting West Valley City police officer taken into custody

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in custody after allegedly running over a West Valley City Police officer, dragging him under a pickup truck, and ramming two police cars.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

Just after 3 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the parking lot of a church at 6710 W. 4145 South, West Valley City. Neighbors had reported a suspicious vehicle that had left its engine running for several hours.

When officers arrived, they saw a man in his late 20s to mid-30s who appeared to be sleeping while sitting upright behind the wheel of Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Officers approached the truck and confirmed the man was sound asleep with what looked to be drug paraphernalia in the seat next to him, said Sgt. Robert Brinton, WVCPD.

Police opened the driver’s door and found he was “verbally non-compliant.” Briton said that was when the suspect threw the truck into gear, knocking one of the patrol officers to the asphalt and driving over him.

The officer sustained lacerations to his head, injuries to his shoulder, hip and leg. He was treated at a hospital and has since been released.

Police determined the pickup truck, a gray 2010 Dodge Ram, was stolen.

Several hours later, at about 8:20 a.m., a resident in the area of 6200 W. King Valley Road reported an abandoned vehicle matching the description of the Dodge Ram.

“Later on this morning, one of our patrol officers spotted the vehicle, got into a pursuit with it,” Lt. Robert Hamilton, WVCPD deputy chief, told reporters later.

“The vehicle was abandoned in a field and the suspect fled on foot. He was able to make it to a family member’s house, here in this neighborhood, and barricaded inside. After several minutes of negotiations he came out peacefully.”

A family member, possibly the suspect’s mother, was detained, Hamilton said.

Charges are likely to include aggravated assault on a police officer and two counts of fleeing. THamilton said the man had a fairly substantial criminal history.