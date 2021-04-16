Suspect allegedly attacks fast food worker in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, April 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect allegedly attacked a fast food worker in Sandy after making a derogatory comment, according to court documents.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Justin Allen Fox, 30, is facing charges of:

Assault, a class A misdemeanor

Possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor

Impersonation of officer, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

On Wednesday, a Sandy officer was dispatched to a fight in progress at a Burger King at 10235. S State St., the statement said.

“The victim stated Justin entered Burger King while he was behind the counter,” the statement said. “Justin asked if he could ‘buy Mexicans here,'” the statement said. The victim, who is Hispanic, told Fox to leave.

Fox then allegedly shoved the register monitor and receipt machine towards the victim and it fell over the counter. The victim walked away from the counter, and Fox allegedly made more comments. The victim then walked through the door leading into the public area to the side of the counter and again told Fox to leave.

“Justin used his right hand to hit the victim on the left side of his head,” the statement said. “Justin attempted to hit the victim again, but the victim blocked it. The victim stated he used his right hand to hit Justin in the face, possibly in the eye. Justin attempted to hit the victim again, and the victim told Justin to leave.”

Fox and the victim both went through the exit door and outside into the parking lot, where the suspect allegedly picked up a garbage can lid and hit the victim in the head with it, knocking off his glasses. The victim continued telling Fox to leave the premises.

“Justin grabbed a large handful of rocks from the landscaping and threw them at the victim, striking him in the head, arm, and ribs,” the statement said. “The victim had obvious bloody scrapes and wounds on his right arm and hand.”

Officers then arrived and Fox walked away from them. After being told three or four times to stop, Fox turned around and walked towards officers. He then told officers he owned the fast food restaurant and didn’t need to stop. He also allegedly claimed multiple times that he was a police officer.

Officers searched Fox and found a small baggie of a white crystal-like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine, a broken glass pipe, and a syringe.

Fox has a lengthy criminal history and was most recently arrested just a week ago for breaking into a Salt Lake City area business, then he attempting to spit on transport officers at the Salt Lake County Jail.

Fox was again transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he was ordered to be released with conditions.