Suspect allegedly charges at man with piece of metal in West Valley City, tries to steal vehicle

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect allegedly charged at a man with a piece of metal then tried to steal his vehicle in West Valley City, according to court documents.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Treven Robert Dedman, 19, is facing charges of:

Theft of a firearm or operable vehicle, a second-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

“The victim stated that the suspect had taken the car key from his hotel room, and when he met him outside the suspect charged at him with a piece of metal, unknown exactly what but possibly a roofing tool or other metal piece with a claw, swung it multiple times but did not make contact,” the statement said. “The victim stated that he had fallen backwards at one point, sustaining injuries.”

The suspect was found nearby, and matched the description provided by the victim, the statement said. An officer reported seeing a car key fall from the suspect’s pocket. The suspect stated that he had picked up the key, telling the victim that he would steal the car. The key fit the victim’s vehicle, the statement said.

“Video footage shows the suspect holding an item in his hand and charging aggressively at the victim, which causes the victim to run away,” the statement said. “The suspect was with one other unidentified male. After chasing the victim in an aggressive manor, the suspect then heads towards the victim’s vehicle, and the victim follows. The victim had told me that he thought the suspect was going to steal his car when he approached it. Shortly after this is when the victim can be seen falling to the ground.”

The suspect initially denied having the piece of metal, but when he saw the video footage and after being read his Miranda rights, he acknowledged chasing the victim with it.

“The suspect admitted to using meth, and seemed to be talking in a rapid way and told me that he was currently high,” the statement said.

Dedman was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he was later ordered to be released with conditions.