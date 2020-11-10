Suspect allegedly fired shots, made death threats at cabin in Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning after allegedly firing shots and making death threats while holding multiple people against their will at a cabin in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Jerry Allen Aubrey, 41, is facing charges of:

Felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

“Officers received reports from the victim that the suspect (identified as Aubrey) was holding him and others at a cabin in Big Cottonwood Canyon against their will for over four hours and they were afraid to leave the cabin,” the statement said. “The victim stated that the suspect was highly intoxicated and made multiple threats to kill and/or harm the victim.”

Aubrey left the cabin and when the victim found him outside, the victim allegedly heard between one and three gunshots coming from the area where Aubrey was.

“The victim believed the suspect fired one shot from the firearm into his direction,” the statement said. “The victim reported returning to the cabin, and a short time later the suspect returned to the cabin. The victim allowed the suspect back inside after confirming the suspect no longer had the firearm.”

The victim reported Aubrey continued to argue and threaten to kill him, the statement said. The victim said at one point he had to block Aubrey from attempting to access a cabinet drawer where knives were stored, and where Aubrey said there was a firearm, the statement said.

Officers were able to locate shell casing and a magazine in the area where the victim stated Aubrey was when he fired the shots. When officers were speaking with the suspect they were “able to note a very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person, the suspect reported drinking and the suspect was having a hard time standing without assistance,” the statement said.

Aubrey reported having an argument with the victim regarding an “open-style relationship” with the suspect’s wife, as well as political views, the statement said.

Aubrey was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $5,000.