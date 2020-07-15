Suspect allegedly kicks police officer, bites security guard during altercation in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect allegedly bit a security guard and a kicked a police officer in the back during an altercation Monday night in Salt Lake City.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City said Hector Labastida Munguia, 26, is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Assault by prisoner, a third-degree felony

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Officers responded on reports of a man fighting with security guards in area of the Citifront Apartments at 641 W. North Temple St. just after 11:15 p.m.

“Upon arrival they found a male fighting with multiple security guards,” said a watch log from Salt Lake City Police Department. “Officers were able to get the male into custody; however, he began to hit his head on the sidewalk and had to be restrained. While being transported to a hospital in an ambulance the male attempted to flee the ambulance but was unable to as he was restrained.”

The man continued to try and hit his head on the interior of the ambulance, as well as spit at people, the watch log said.

“An officer placed a spit hood on the male, who then kicked the officer in the back causing him to strike his head on a door jamb,” the watch log said.

Once the man was at the hospital officers learned he allegedly bit one of the security guards during the initial altercation.

After being treated at a hospital, Munguia was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $10,020.