Suspect allegedly stole ambulance called to Salt Lake resource center

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect allegedly stole an ambulance that responded to the Salt Lake City women’s resource center in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A watch log from the Salt Lake City Police Department said a Gold Cross ambulance was called to the Geraldine E. King Women’s Resource Center at 131 E. 700 South at 12:33 a.m.

“Gold Cross ambulance was tending to a person at the women’s shelter when Carrie Durham, 31, decided to take the ambulance,” the watch log said. “The ambulance was tracked, and a high hazard stop was conducted.”

Durham was not compliant when she was stopped, the watch log said.

A K-9 was deployed and the suspect received a bite to her arm. She was treated at a hospital and then taken to Salt Lake County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle.