Suspect arrest for allegedly touching woman against her will at UVU Institute arrested in 2nd case

OREM, Utah, Oct. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect arrested Oct. 11 for felony sexual abuse of a woman at Utah Valley University’s LDS Institute is now facing identical charges in a second, nearly identical case.

David Duran Nava, of Provo, now faces two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

Both incidents allegedly happened on Oct. 10 at Utah Valley Institute of Religion of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, more commonly known as the LDS institute.

In both cases, Nava allegedly asked if he could have a hug, according to charging documents.

New case

“After David was booked into jail the story was posted on some news outlets, and the second victim saw the news release,” says the second probable cause statement.

The second woman contacted UVU police and came in for an interview. She said she was seated at the LDS Institute when she was confronted by Nava, who began to talk to her.

“David told the woman that he was having a bad day and he asked her for a hug. During the hug the woman said David slid his hand down her back and touched her buttocks over her clothes. After the hug David put his head on the woman’s knees and asked if he could touch her shirt.

“The woman pulled the lower portion of her shirt away from her body so David could touch the fabric and not her body. As she did this David reached under the woman’s shirt and touched her stomach area.”

The woman got up to leave, and “David then asked the woman if he could take a selfie with her using his phone. As David extended one arm with his phone to take the photo, his other hand reached behind the woman’s back and he touched her buttocks again over her clothes.”

Nava asked the woman for money, and she gave him $3, before leaving, the report says.

The woman described the suspect as a short Hispanic male with some physical disabilities and possibly a speech impediment.

Original case

The case reported first, the complainant told UVU police she was playing a piano in an LDS Institute classroom when Nava entered and sat down next to her on the piano bench.

“He asked if he could hug her. The female said yes and during the hug, David touched the female’s backside both over her clothes and skin to skin contact as he tried to pull her shirt up,” arrest documents in the case say.

“The female pushed David away and she got up from the piano bench and attempted to leave. David stopped the female and hugged her a second time, during this hug he pressed his face into the woman’s breast, over her clothing.”

Police interviewed Nava on Oct. 11 in that case, and he denied ever having been in the LDS Institute until an officer showed him a picture from a security camera.

He then told officers he had contact with two women in the building that day, one of whom was playing a piano and one who gave him money.

“David also admitted that he has touched other women inappropriately over the last two years, mostly during church activities in the Sandy, Utah and Draper, Utah area,” the first probable cause statement says.

In the first case reported, Nava’s bail was set at $5,000. In the second case, it was set at $10,000. A records check Wednesday afternoon reveals he is not currently an inmate at the Utah County jail.