Suspect arrested after allegedly assaulting man at Salt Lake City gym

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect has been arrested after he was allegedly being inappropriate to a woman at a Salt Lake City gym, then assaulted a man who tried to intervene.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Christopher Wright, 33, is facing a charge of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

“Christopher Wright was following a woman around Planet Fitness,” the statement said. “Wright would go dramatically out of his way in order to view this woman from inappropriate angles including crawling, laying down, and altering his position so that he was always able to view her posterior. While doing this he continually made crass and obscene comments.”

A man attempted to intercede, but “when it became apparent that Wright would become violent the victim backed down and attempted to walk away,” the statement said.

Wright then allegedly swung at the man, striking him in the lip and hitting him hard enough to knock him to the ground.

“He then began kicking the victim while he was on the ground until nearby patrons of the establishment interceded on the victim’s behalf said,” the statement said.

The charge was upgraded from simple to aggravated assault because “in my experience standing kicks against a grounded opponent have a substantial likelihood of causing bodily injury,” the arresting officer wrote.

Wright was transported to the Salt Lake County Jail, where he was subsequently released with conditions.