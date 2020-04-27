Suspect arrested after allegedly stealing 2 vehicles in attempt to evade Woods Cross police

WOODS CROSS, Utah, April 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect has been arrested after he allegedly stole two vehicles in an attempt to evade police Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., a Woods Cross police officer observed a man on a motorcycle driving recklessly in the area of 1500 S. 800 West. The officer attempted a traffic stop on the motorcycle, but the man fled at a high rate of speed. The officer did not pursue the motorcycle.

About four minutes later, citizens reported a motorcycle had crashed through a fence in the area of 1450 W. 1300 South, and the suspect had fled on foot. Multiple officers responded to the area, set up containment, and began searching for the suspect, the news release said.

“At 4:42 p.m., a citizen in the nearby area reported his gray Chevrolet truck had been stolen from his driveway,” the news release said. “Over the next 15 minutes, dispatch received multiple reports from citizens of a vehicle driving recklessly through Bountiful and Centerville. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it immediately fled and was not pursued.”

At approximately 5 p.m., citizens and OnStar reported the stolen vehicle had been disabled at 1875 N. Frontage Road in Centerville. Officers located the vehicle abandoned in a driveway near 1850 N. 600 West in Centerville.

“A containment was set up and the area was searched by multiple officers and K-9 teams,” the news release said. “A reverse 911 alert, as well as Ring doorbell notification, was sent out to citizens in the area to advise them to secure their homes and vehicles.”

At 5:33 p.m., a resident residing in the area of 1750 N. 500 West in Centerville received the alert, went to secure his truck, and discovered it was missing. An attempt to locate for the stolen truck was sent out to all surrounding agencies in Davis and Salt Lake counties. The owner of the truck reported it was low on fuel when it was stolen.

A short time later, Salt Lake City Police Department received reports of a vehicle stalled in traffic near 1700 S. 200 East. Dispatch was able to confirm the stalled vehicle was the stolen truck from Centerville. Citizens reported the suspect fled from the vehicle and was seen running south on 200 East.

“Responding Salt Lake police officers obtained information the suspect had entered a residence nearby and they responded and located him inside,” the news release said.

He was taken into custody and released to Woods Cross Police Department. The suspect was identified as Yancie Parsons, 31. He was booked into Davis County Jail on two counts of evading, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and several traffic violations. Salt Lake City Police Department will be screening charges for the offenses he committed in their jurisdiction.