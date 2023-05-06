Suspect arrested after bomb threat at Nephi hospital

NEPHI, Utah, May 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect has been arrested following a bomb threat Saturday at Central Valley Medical Center.

Law enforcement officials from several agencies responded after a bomb threat was made at the hospital, 48 W. 1500 North, the Nephi City Police Department stated on its Facebook page.

“Nephi police and other local law enforcement agencies are taking all necessary precautions and following appropriate protocol to keep the patients, hospital staff, and the community safe,” the 12:42 p.m. post states.

Hospital officials said the threat was cleared by 2:30 p.m.

“We want to thank our hospital staff as well hospital security for their fast action in keeping our patients and employees safe, along with all agencies who responded,” a post on Central Valley Medical Center’s Facebook page states.

A 3:26 p.m. update to the Nephi police post stated that a suspect had been taken into custody, with assistance from the Juab County Sheriff’s Office, Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol and Springville Police Department.

No other information about the threat or suspect was provided.