Suspect arrested after man stabbed on TRAX train in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect was arrested after a man was stabbed on a TRAX train in Salt Lake City Sunday morning.

Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky said the incident occurred on a Green Line TRAX train that was heading into the Courthouse station at 450 S. Main St. at approximately 10:30 a.m.

A 41-year-old man stabbed a 58-year-old man for an unknown reason, Arky said.

Both left the train at the Courthouse station; the victim was bleeding profusely, Arky added. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody.

The incident is under investigation and police are speaking with numerous eyewitnesses.