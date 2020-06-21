Suspect arrested after shooting at 21st birthday party in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect is in custody after a shooting at a 21st birthday party in West Valley City late Saturday night.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court in Salt Lake City said Omar Jesus Cortez Izarraras, 21, is facing charges of:

Attempted murder, a second-degree felony

Eight counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a second-degree felony

A party was thrown for a woman that turned 21 years old, the probable cause statement said.

“Towards the end of the party an argument broke out between the victim and Omar,” the statement said. “At some point in time Omar pulled out a gun and shot eight times at the victim striking the victim seven times.”

Izarraras fled the scene with another man; witnesses at the scene identified the suspect.

The victim was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition and is currently on a ventilator.

“More information came forward that further identified the suspect including the victim waking up for a moment and identifying Omar as the suspect verbally,” the statement said. “Omar was arrested, interviewed and ultimately booked in jail on several felony charges.”

Izarraras “has some relationships with some known gang members although he has not identified as a gang member himself,” the statement said.

The victim’ name has not been released.

The suspect’s bail is set at $750,000.