Suspect arrested after shooting death of man outside Midvale wedding

MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officials have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man who stood outside a wedding at near 145 E. Fort Union Blvd. on Nov. 6.

The victim was Oscar Avila, 28, of Midvale. The man charged now charged with Avila’s murder is Guillermo Herrera.

“UPD has made an arrest in the murder of Oscar Avila,” says a UPD statement released Saturday evening, 8 days after the shooting.

“Guillermo Herrera, 19, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.”

Preliminary charges against Herrera are:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Riot, bodily injury/property damage/arson/dangerous weapon, a second-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Use or possession of a firearm by a restricted person

Additional charges shown on Salt Lake County jail records include two counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a second-degree felony; and a second count of obstructing justice.

The probable cause statement has not yet been filed online.

The Unified Police Department issued a statement soon after the shooting:

“On Nov. 6, 2021 at approximately 11:26 p.m., Unified Police Department responded to 145 E. Ft. Union Blvd. on reports of a shooting,” a statement issued by the Unified Police Department says.

“Upon arrival, they located a 28-year-old male on the ground, bleeding. Life saving measures were attempted by wedding guests as well as law enforcement, however he was declared deceased by Unified Fire Department.”

A later statement identified Avila as the victim.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.