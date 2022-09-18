Suspected DUI driver arrested after fleeing scene of Redwood Rd. auto-pedestrian accident, SLCPD says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 38-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly fled the scene of a serious accident in Salt Lake City.

Police were called to the scene, near 528 S. Redwood Road, at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

“Upon investigation, it was determined the A/P (arrested person) was driving a vehicle southbound on Redwood Road in Salt Lake City when he struck two pedestrians who were crossing the street,” says a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“One victim was transported to the Hospital and determined by medical staff to have sustained a laceration to her liver as well as other apparent injuries to her body. The second victim sustained minor injury to her lower extremities and drove herself to the hospital.”

The suspect, Ricardo Pantoja Vazquez, was “determined to be under the influence while operating a vehicle,” the police statement says. Arrest documents do not show a DUI charge, but do show a negligent operation charge.

Initial charges against Vazquez are:

Failure to remain at accident involving serious injury, a third-degree felony

Negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony

Failure to remain at accident involving injury, a class A misdemeanor

No valid license, never obtained license, an infraction

Vasquez was ordered held without bail.