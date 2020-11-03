Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of teen at Elko, Nev., McDonald’s

ELKO, Nevada, Nov. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect is in custody in the death of a 16-year-old girl who was at work at McDonald’s when she was fatally shot Sunday night.

The Elko Police Department stated in a Facebook post that Justin Michael Mullis, 24, of Winnemucca, Nevada, was driven to the EPD by an acquaintance Monday afternoon.

After being interviewed by Elko police detectives, Mullis was taken into custody and transported to Elko County Jail, where he is being charged with one count of Open Murder, the post said.

Police said the investigation is still underway, and “the crime appears to be random and there is no known connection between Mullis and the victim, 16-year-old Kylee Leniz of Elko.”

The teen was working Sunday at the McDonald’s at 1995 Idaho Street when, at about 9:36 p.m., “A male subject walked up to the drive thru window and fired through the window, striking a juvenile female employee. Subject then fled on foot towards Idaho Street,” police said.

The girl was rushed to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police circulated a surveillance image of the suspect, who was identified as Mullis, and asked the public to notify authorities if they spotted him. Police also warned the public that Mullis was considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Early Monday, Elko PD said Kylee Leniz was a student at Elko High School, and grief counselors were being made available for students and families in need of emotional support.

“The school has a social worker, guidance staff and a school psychologist on-site to assist students,” EPD said. “Anyone needing assistance would just need to call the high school or check in at the attendance office. Additionally, the mobile crisis team can be contacted at 702- 486-7865.”

On Monday evening, after Mullis was in custody, EPD said on Facebook, “The Elko Police Department would like to thank the community for all of the tips that came in during the course of this investigation.”

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.