Suspect arrested in South Jordan shooting which critically wounded driver, closed 10400 South

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have made an arrest in a South Jordan shooting which left a woman driver in critical condition Monday night.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court said Mohamed Dahir Zubier, 29, is facing charges of:

Felony discharge of a firearm in the direction of a vehicle, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Failure to stop or respond at the command of police, a third-degree felony

On Monday at approximately 8 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of 10400 South and 2700 West, the statement said. While officers were responding, dispatch informed officers about a two-car crash with a female driver who had been shot.

There were two adult women inside the vehicle. “The driver was shot twice, once in the lower back and in the leg,” the arresting officer wrote. “The driver was transported to the hospital and the passenger remained on scene where I was able to interview her further.”

The passenger said the two women had met two men at a gas station and the woman that was driving the car got into the backseat of the men’s vehicle for an unknown reason.

“When the driver returned to her vehicle they were then chased by the two males,” the statement said. “At one point while in South Jordan, one of the males in the vehicle shot several times, striking their vehicle and the female driver.”

The man who fired the shots was known to the victim, the statement said.

Officers obtained the suspect’s phone number and authored a search warrant for its GPS location, the statement said. The warrant was submitted and approved on Tuesday, and the following day, the arresting officer received consistent pings of the suspect’s location.

Zubier was located in the Ford Fusion passenger car he was traveling in at the time of the shooting, the statement said. A traffic stop was initiated and Zubier fled, according to police. A pursuit was initiated. The driver ultimately struck multiple vehicles trying to evade officers. He ultimately captured fleeing on foot and taken into custody.

The suspect has a history of fleeing and was on probation at the time of the incident, police say.

He was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.