Suspect arrested in Tooele County after allegedly using gun to threaten man at homeless camp

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was taken into custody Sunday night after he allegedly pulled out a gun during an argument with another man in a remote location near the Utah County border.

Deputies were called out to the Fivemile Pass Recreation Area on what was reported as an aggravated domestic incident, Patrol Lt. Eli Wayman, of the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, told Gephardt Daily.

Wayman described the scene as a “homeless camp.”

A containment area was set up because it was dark and the suspect reportedly had fired off a few shots. Wayman said Utah County was requested to bring in “some armor” to assist with the potential standoff.

No one was injured, however, and the suspect gave himself up to authorities.

When asked if homeless camps are common there, Wayman said the area is popular, but an incident such as this is an “isolated thing.” He said the Bureau of Land Management liaison has been made aware of the situation.

No further details were available Sunday night.