Suspect arrested in two destructive Eagle Mountain incidents 12 hours apart

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily_ — An Eagle Mountain man faces multiple charges after he crashed into four cars Wednesday afternoon twelve hours after his arrest in another incident involving alleged drunk driving and domestic violence.

The 1:09 p.m. crash in Eagle Mountain was allegedly caused by James Ross Dumas, 40, when he drifted across a median into oncoming traffic, striking four vehicles, Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, told Gephardt Daily.

Dumas was transported by a medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. He has refused to submit to alcohol testing related to what is a DUI investigation for the afternoon traffic crashes, Cannon said.

Ross was previously arrested Wednesday at 1:32 a.m. in Eagle Mountain, Cannon said, on suspicion of DUI, also refusing alcohol testing, and counts of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal mischief.