Suspect arrested on 6 felony charges after Ferrari dealership burglary in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 34-year-old man was taken into custody Saturday night after he allegedly broke into a Ferrari dealership and reported to be walking inside by a 911 caller.

Suspect Allen Dale Jenson faces charges of:

Two counts of burglary, a third-degree felony

Two counts of possession of another’s identifying documents, a third-degree felony

Two counts of unlawful acquisition/possession/transfer of a financial card, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at the command of a law enforcement officer, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substances scheduled I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

The investigation started at about 6:13 p.m. at the dealership, at 543 S. State St., when officers arrived and set up a perimeter, says a statement issued by the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“A/P (accused person) was observed jumping a fence onto the incident property and throwing a large metal object through a window and entering the building through the broken window,” Jenson’s probable cause statement says. “The A/P was observed walking around the property and was eventually spotted by an employee at the business. He was confronted by the employee and once outside officers were on scene.

“The A/P fled from officers despite officers announcing their presence and for the A/P to stop. Once the A/P was successfully in custody he was found with large amounts of money, keys, and USB’s that he took from the property, confirmed by property staff.”

Jensen also was found to have passports belonging to two people different, credit cards belonging to two different people, a powdery substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, needles and tinfoil with burn residue both consistent with drug paraphernalia.

“”It was later found that the A/P had a set of keys on him that belonged to a separate building and was only inside that separate building, indicating that he broke into two separate buildings and stole property from both,” the SLCPD statement says.

Jenson’s bail was set at $15,000. As of noon on Sunday, he remained incarcerated.