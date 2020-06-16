Suspect arrested sleeping in storage unit after allegedly stealing Acura from Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, June 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect has been arrested after allegedly stealing an Acura from Cottonwood Heights. “Remember the thieves in this stolen Acura?” said a tweet from Cottonwood Heights Police Departme. “Detectives solved the problem and arrested him today sleeping in a storage unit.”

A previous tweet on May 27 from CHPD said: “These two knuckleheads were in an Acura TL stolen out of Cottonwood Heights; they then went shopping at Ace Hardware in Draper.”

Officials posted photographs of the two suspects and the stolen car.

It’s not clear if the other suspect has been arrested.

