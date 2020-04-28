Suspect booked on felony charges after stabbing inside Logan residence

LOGAN, Utah, April 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect has been booked into the Cache County Jail without bail after a domestic assault that resulted in a stabbing.

Logan police responded to the scene, near 1300 North and 200 East, on Saturday, after a woman called dispatch saying her husband had been stabbed by a man during an argument.

Suspect Nathan Billie Paul, 38, was booked on two charges of aggravated assault; and one count of commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child. All three charges are third-degree felonies.

The “Victims stated they engaged in a verbal argument regarding parenting issues,” the police statement says. The “Victims stated Nathan then attempted to stab himself in which they tried to prevent him.”

The “Victims then stated Nathan began swinging at them with the knife. Both victims sustained cuts to their limbs consisting of cuts to multiple fingers as well as the males leg. The cut to the victims leg will need stitches and did cause significant bleeding.”

The assault took place inside a residence where a 2-year-old child was, and that child heard the assault and altercation, the statement says.

Paul told a police officer “he was going to leave for Hawaii because he has nowhere to stay in Utah,” the statement says. “Your affiant also booked Nathan on four different warrants from four different jurisdictions. It is clear Nathan has a history of absconding from previous jurisdictions.”