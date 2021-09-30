Suspect captured after pursuit, multi-hour manhunt in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect has been arrested by Emery County Sheriff’s deputies after a high speed chase involving a suspect in a stolen vehicle and a multi-hour manhunt.

The chase began Wednesday morning, and the suspect was arrested at about 6:30 p.m., a statement from the ECSO says.

“A high-speed chase this morning involving a stolen vehicle, followed by a ground and air manhunt, has ended with the suspect being taken into custody,” the statement says.

“Several agencies assisted in the day-long search in the Miller’s Canyon area near the town of Emery, Utah.

“A law enforcement debrief is taking place tonight and we will release a full story tomorrow morning. For now, we just want to let the public know that the suspect is in custody.”