Suspect caught allegedly with more than 124,000 fentanyl pills in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 3, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A man Indicted for allegedly possessing well over 124,000 fentanyl pills has made his first appearance in federal court.

A foreign national living in Utah, Gustavo Flores-Hernandez, 31, was arraigned Monday on charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and reentry of a previously removed alien, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Utah announced online.

He was under investigation for alleged drug trafficking throughout Salt Lake County, when, on March 21, 2024, detectives with the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force (UCMC) executed a search warrant at an apartment in Salt Lake City, according to the Department of Justice press release.

“During the search, detectives found approximately 12,404 grams (124,044 pills) of blue pills that field-tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. “Upon completion of the search, a man later identified as Flores-Hernandez, entered the apartment and was arrested.”

Flores-Hernandez possessed approximately $9,000 cash and 50 grams (500 pills) of blue pills on his person that field-tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. the release said.

He was indicted March 27 by a federal grand jury. The release did not state a monetary value, but according to various web sites, including the DEA, depending on purity and demand 22,000 fentanyl pills can have a street value exceeding $200,000.