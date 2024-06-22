Suspect charged, arrested in Poplar Grove neighborhood shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 22, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) safely arrested a fugitive wanted in connection to a wintertime shooting.

This investigation started at 12:21 a.m. on Feb. 1 of this year when Salt Lake City police officers responded to reports of someone with a gunshot wound near 1500 W. Gillespie Ave., in the city’s Poplar Grove neighborhood.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took the man to the hospital in serious condition. Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Violent Crime and Robbery Squad began an investigation.

On Friday, a judge approved a no-bail warrant for the arrest of 37-year-old Kenneth Ray Washington III.

The district attorney’s office, on behalf of the State of Utah, filed a single count of felony discharge of a firearm – shooting in the direction of another person and resulting in serious bodily injury. It is categorized on jail records as a first-degree felony. An affidavit is not yet available.

At approximately 10 p.m. on Friday, detectives with the SLCPD’s VCAT found a car belonging to Washington near 1000 S. Main St., in Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood. VCAT detectives safely arrested Washington and booked him into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

Charges are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.