Suspect charged in Sandy shooting outside motel after allegedly firing gun outside motel in West Valley City

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, July 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Kearns man arrested Tuesday in connection with a Sunday shooting outside a motel in Sandy may also be behind a gunshot fired outside a West Valley City motel, officials say.

Semaj Dashawn Davis, 22, currently faces a charge of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, in the Sandy case.

About 6 a.m. Sunday, Davis approached another man outside the Extended Stay Motel, 10715 S. Auto Mall Drive, and pointed a gun at him, a police affidavit says.

According to a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Sandy Police Department, Davis approached a man in front of the Extended Stay Motel at about 6 p.m. Sunday. Davis allegedly pointed a gun at the victim in front of several witnesses, argued with the man, then shot him in the midsection before fleeing in a silver Hyundai sedan. The victim is expected to survive.

Davis was identified in multiple lineups, the police statement says.

On Tuesday, Sandy police were notified Davis had been taken into custody in connection with firing a gun at 2229 W. City Center Court, a Comfort Inn, and officers in the case found a 38 caliber pistol like the one described in the Sandy case, and a sliver Hyundai sedan.

Court documents have not been filed yet in the West Valley City case. The bullet fired, during an argument, did not hit anyone.

Sandy City police say that post-Miranda, Davis agreed to talk, but then became uncooperative.

A search warrant was issued for Davis’ Kearns address, and clothing matching that described in the Sandy shooting was located. It was also discovered that Davis is on parole for aggravated robbery.

Davis is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail.