Suspect charged with theft of more than $275K of money from dementia-victim father in South Jordan



SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The daughter of a South Jordan man with dementia has been charged with accessing his financial accounts and removing more than $275,400 to fund travel, plastic surgery, and other items for herself.

Athena Crane Monson, 54, has been charged on suspicion of:

Five counts of intentional financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, greater than or equal to $5,000, a second-degree felony

Five counts of theft of $5,000 or more, a second-degree felony

Communications fraud, a second-degree felony

Adult protective services notified South Jordan police that “an elderly male by the name of E.C. was being defrauded by his adult daughter by the name of Athena Crane Monson,” Monson’s probable cause statement says.

“Athena had obtained Power of Attorney over E.C.’s financials after E.C.’s wife had passed away, and was using his bank account for her personal gain. It was also reported a reverse mortgage was taken out on (E.C.’s) home and a lump sum was given to an unknown party. The home was also put up for sale by Athena, but was taken off the market shortly after. E.C. was given a dementia test and failed, which indicated E.C. has dementia.”

Monson was arrested as she returned from a trip overseas, the officer’s statement says.

“During the course of my investigation, I have located multiple transactions for airfare. I have also confirmed through family and associates of Athena, she travels outside of the country frequently and for long periods of time. Also having placed Athena under arrest at the Salt Lake City Airport as she was returning from the Dominican Republic, I have reason to believe she is likely to flee the country if given the opportunity.”

The officer said he looked at E.C.’s Zions Bank paperwork and observed “E.C. would receive multiple deposits from retirement accounts at the beginning of the month such as Social Security, insurance accounts and a Roth IRA throughout the year of 2021 which would total approximately $3,000. At the end of January 2021, E.C.’s account had approximately $60,000.”

The affidavit continues, “From the months of March and April 2021, several withdrawals were made for $500 at an Alta Bank in Highland, Utah, where Athena resides. Plane tickets were also purchased through Delta Airlines for approximately $1,700. At the end of April, the total amount in the account was $32,055.

“From the months of May-June the account was charged $8,000. Multiple transactions were made at ATMs in Las Vegas and some money was moved into a Venmo account amounting to $1,600. At the end of June, the total amount in the account was $8,700. At the end of June, E.C. received a deposit of $71,000 from a reverse mortgage he and Athena agreed to. From 06/22/21-07/20/21 there are 139 charges made to the account which total $22,200.

Multiple new charges were recorded, including Delta Airlines tickets, Venmo transactions, and ATM withdrawals in Lake Tahoe and Reno, the statement says. Charges were made in New York and California, as was a charge for $13,000 at Vincent Surgical Arts in Cottonwood Heights.”

“In total, the amount of money used in 2021 for travel, Venmo, Vincent Surgical Arts, hotels and ATM withdrawals was $275,492.68. E.C. was later interviewed and advised (the officer) he was not aware of what happened to any of the money obtained through his reverse mortgage. He also stated he had not been to the state of Nevada for 10-15 years. E.C. was also asked if he had a Venmo account. E.C. stated he did not know what Venmo was.”

Vincent Surgical Arts was subpoenaed and they were able to provide transaction records and a file for Monson, with a photo of her face and email, address, birth date and social security number.

Monson was arrested Tuesday at the Salt Lake City International Airport after she returned from the Dominican Republic via Delta Airlines, the statement says. Post Miranda, she requested a lawyer and did not make statements to arresting officers.

The arresting officer wrote that he has reason to believe Athena placed herself onto E.C.’s account and used the money already in the account and money obtained from a reverse mortgage and E.C.’s retirement to purchase cosmetic surgery, airfare, and transferred thousands of dollars to other accounts.”

Monson was booked into the Salt Lake County jail, to be held without bail.