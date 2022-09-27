Suspect dead after exchange of gunfire with South Salt Lake police

Officers arrived and gunfire was exchanged, a SSLPD statement says.

SSLPD spokeswoman Daniele Croyle said it was a “very dynamic, fluid, intense scene here.”

The male suspect died at the scene. One of the two officers involved was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was released Tuesday morning.

SSLPD has not yet released the name of the man killed or shared more specific details on what led up to the fatal shooting.

Officer involved critical incident protocol was enacted, and the two involved officers have been placed on administrative leave.

“An independent investigation is being conducted into the events surrounding the incident,” the SSLPD statement says. “Crime scene investigators are on scene processing the area for evidence. There is no outstanding threat to the community.”

Robert Avenue (2430 South in the 400 East block) will be blocked off during the course of the investigation. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

Gephardt Daily will have more details as information is released.