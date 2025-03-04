Suspect detained after Salt Lake City house fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, MARCH 3, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who raised the suspicion of investigators near the site of a Salt Lake City house fire Monday has been detained and is considered a possible suspect in the case.

Salt Lake City Fire Cpt. Chad Jepperson told Gephardt Daily, on scene, that firefighters were dispatched to 344 W. 400 North at 5 p.m.

By 5:10 p.m., the fire, which was burning in the home’s basement, was under control. It was extinguished approximately 10 minutes later.

Although the home is an occupied, officials believed none of the residents were there when the blaze broke out.

Investigators arrived and were attempting to determine the cause of the fire when an adult male caught their attention and was taken into custody. The alleged suspect was taken to the University of Utah Hospital for “evaluation,” according to an update by SLCFD.

He is expected to face further questioning once he is discharged.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

Photo: Gephardt Daily/ Patrick Benedict