Suspect drove stolen vehicle through locked gates of Draper auto sales lot

DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Draper Police are searching for two suspects, one of whom drove a stolen vehicle though the locked gates of an auto sales lot.

“In the early morning hours of Dec. 9, two suspects accessed a secured area of Velocity Auto Sales at 620 W. 12300 South and stole two vehicles,” said a news release from Draper City Police Department. “One of the suspects drove a stolen vehicle through a locked gate. The suspects returned shortly after and stole two additional vehicles.”

At one point, one of the suspects backed a stolen vehicle into the business storefront, which caused extensive damage and activated an alarm.

“Officers and employees searched the area and located two of the stolen vehicles,” the statement said. “A silver 2016 Audi A3 four-door and black 2014 Lexus GS 350 are still outstanding. Both suspects were wearing hoodies and possibly masks. One of the hoodies was light blue with white lettering across the front.”

Anyone who has information about the case or the suspects is asked to contact the Draper Police Department at 801-840-4000 and reference case #21-26866.