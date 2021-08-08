Video: Suspect escapes after reported attempt at armed carjacking in Murray







MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A police standoff ended with the suspect still at large after a reported attempted carjacking in Murray Sunday morning.

Murray PD had been told the suspect, who reportedly possessed a gun and tried to carjack a woman’s vehicle outside the Denny’s restaurant at 400th West and 4500 South, had fled immediately west and entered a Shell gas station.

Video of the man shown inside has been recovered. The woman escaped without injury.

Employees left the gas station, and police took position around the Shell’s, but the suspect was able to leave, undetected, and some point, Officer Gruendell, Murray Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

Police held out hope the suspect was trapped inside until about 1:30 p.m., when they entered the building and found it empty, Gruendell said.

The suspect is believed to be about 6 feet 4 inches tall, 220 pounds, Gruendell said. He is white, with brown eyes and blond hair.

Surveillance video from inside the station suggests the suspect has a short beard, and was wearing a gray T-shirt with a gray bag hanging in front of his chest. He was also wearing gray sneakers, a camouflaged ball cap with a flag patch, and a short, peach-colored bottom, possibly a wrap or towel.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for the suspect, or to contact officers if they can identify the suspect. The Murray Police number is 801-264-2673. Do not approach or communicate with the suspect.