Suspect facing 8 felony charges after vehicle thefts, burglaries, multi-hour pursuit in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been charged with eight felonies after Emery County Sheriff’s officials allegedly stole two vehicles, broke into several others, stole the contents, then led law enforcement officers in a high-speed, multi-hour pursuit Friday.

Shilo Scott Rannings, 34, was finally taken into custody at about 6:30 p.m. after an operation requiring 30 law enforcement officers from several agencies, as well as “tracking teams, road blocks, and a DPS helicopter,” his probable cause statement says.

“The suspect was located and taken into custody after several hours of searching. As the suspect was taken into custody he was asked where the gun was that he took from the truck. The suspect said he hid it in a crack along one of the cliff faces.”

Rannings is facing charges of:

Six counts of theft of a firearm or operable vehicle, a second-degree felony

Failure to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony

Purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Three counts of burglary of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor

Two counts of theft, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substance marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

The statement, filed by an officer of the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, says he was initially dispatched to the vehicle theft of a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee that had been taken from his driveway sometime after 9 p.m. the night before, when he was outside watching a lighting storm.

The Jeep owner also said when he had been outside for the storm, he had heard noises in the field across the street. That neighbor came over while the officer was on scene, and told him three of her vehicles had been broken into and had contents stolen.

The officer was searching the area for the Jeep when another stolen vehicle, a 1999 dark blue Ford F-250 with rocket panels, was called in. The reporting party said a small, black SUV had pulled up to the Ford before it was taken.

Soon after, the officer saw a small black SUV driving in close proximity to a dark blue F-250 pickup with rocket panels driving between 80 and 100 mph, appearing to match each other’s speed. As the vehicles drove into Emery, the officer lost sight of the SUV, but was able to follow the dark blue pickup as it turned onto several different roads.

“The truck turned on 200 West headed southbound toward Bronco Mine,” the statement says. “Another unit arrived at my location at which time I attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle started to gain speed and continued south, it was apparent that the driver was fleeing. We continued to chase the suspect on multiple dirt roads ending at United Minerals mine shaft area. To enter the mine area the suspect had to drive the truck through a heavy duty locked gate, which damaged the truck and destroyed the gate. The vehicle had came to a dead end.

“When I approached the vehicle there was no one in it. There were footprints headed north of the vehicle into a rocky cliff area.”

A pistol the truck driver owned was missing from the vehicle, as was several hundred dollars, the statement says.

After the multi-hour search by ground and by air, Rannings was found and arrested.

“As the suspect was taken into custody he was asked where the gun was that he took from the truck. The suspect said he hid it in a crack along one of the cliff faces.”

In an interview, Rannings’ identity was confirmed, and officers learned he was driving on a suspended license.

“Shilo told us that he has a board of pardons warrant that was confirmed by dispatch. While being transported to the jail, Shilo asked me if I was the officer that started the pursuit. I told him I was, and he said that he was sorry. Shilo asked if he messed the truck up. Shilo asked me why I flipped around and started to follow him. Shilo said he knew someone had called it in.

“Shilo said that after he stopped the truck and ran, he went straight off the ledge and ran to a cabin…. Shilo said that after he was in the cabin he saw more law enforcement officers arrive and he decided to army crawl in the flat. He said he continued to move the entire time we were searching. Shilo claimed that he could have got away if we did not have K-9’s and if he would have just stayed in one place.”

The officer said at the time of Rannings’ arrest, he was found to have $401 cash, a small amount of marijuana, cell phone, cigarettes, and multiple lighters. Items stolen from the other vehicles but not found in Ranning’s possession included several hundred dollars more, two check books, a driver license and a backpack.

The officer’s statement did not mention whether the black SUV was located.

Rannings is being held without bail.