Suspect facing charges of aggravated burglary, assault after allegedly beating disabled man

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Cedar City officers arrested a man Wednesday in connection with assaults that allegedly occurred Dec. 19 when police say the suspect entered the camp trailer of a disabled man who lives on his property.

Shon A. Johnson, 51, has been charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and two counts of assault, a class B misdemeanor.

Twice on Dec. 19, Johnson illegally went into the camp trailer in which the victim lives, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in 5th District Court in Iron County.

Johnson was standing outside of the victim’s trailer, and the victim was inside the trailer, leaning on his walking cane, the document states.

“Johnson became angry at the victim and reached across the threshold of the doorway and sucker punched the victim in the face.

“This knocked the victim back and onto his couch. This punch caused bodily injury to the victim. The victim did not invite Johnson into the residence, nor agree to be assaulted in his residence.”

The charging document goes on to say that within about 15 minutes of the first assault, the victim was on his couch with the trailer door closed and there was a knock on the door. Being disabled and needing to walk with a cane, the victim called out “it’s open.”

“Shon Johnson came through the door and began to pummel the victim in the head and face,” the affidavit says.

The victim told the responding officer that he didn’t say anything or try to defend himself because he believed that Johnson would be angrier and the assault would be worse.

“As a result of the above-described assault, the victim suffered lacerations and contusions to both eyes, swelling the eyes shut,” the officer stated. “He suffered a contusion to the chin. He suffered injury to the neck that resulted in a limited range of motion that is still continuing as of today’s date, 12 days following the assault.”

Johnson was on supervised parole from the Utah State Prison for felony offenses at the time of the assaults and “has consistently violated this parole with violent and threatening offenses,” the affidavit says.

“The victim was treated at the Cedar City Hospital ER and is still under the care of a physician for injuries resulting from this assault,” according to the reporting officer.

Johnson was booked into the Iron County Jail where he is being held without bail.