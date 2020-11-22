Suspect facing felony assault, other charges in Murray stabbing

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect in a stabbing that occurred Friday night in the area of 803 W. Vine St. (5780 South) has been arrested.

Jacob Serghii Lyman, 22, is facing charges of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; unlawful acquisition/possession/transfer of a financial card, a third-degree felony; and unlawful possession/purchase/transfer of a dangerous weapon, a class A misdemeanor.

According to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake City by a Murray Police Department officer, as the officer responded to a report of a possible gunshot or stabbing Friday night, more details received in the case indicated that a 22-year-old man, who is the son of the complainant, “had been stabbed in the back by a man later identified as Jacob Lyman.”

A witness and the victim told police that Lyman walked up to the victim “in an unusual manner” and demanded that the victim return Lyman’s phone (which the victim stated he never had).

“Jacob then swings a blade at the victim and causes a scratch on the victim’s back through his clothing,” the charging document states.

The victim then retreated to his mother’s apartment, the affidavit says, and “Jacob went to his car in the parking lot and grabbed an axe.”

According to the affidavit, Lyman returned to the apartment’s door with the axe before officers arrived and detained him.

The victim identified the blade that was used as a “small dagger with a rope on the end,” the document states. A blade matching this description was found less than two feet away from the axe, just outside the victim’s apartment building entrance, it says.

“Jacob was taken into custody and a financial transaction card with the complainant’s name was found; she confirmed that Jacob was never allowed to have this card in his possession,” the document states.

Lyman lives in a car in the parking lot of the complainant’s apartment, according to the document, and “both the victim and the complainant have stated they are afraid that there will be retaliation if Jacob is released.”

Lyman was booked into Salt Lake County Jail, with no bail, on Saturday morning.