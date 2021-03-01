Suspect facing felony charge after Cedar City catalytic converter thefts

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Feb. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Las Vegas man is facing a charge of third-degree felony theft after he allegedly stole multiple catalytic converters in Cedar City, officials said.

A probable cause statement from the 5th District Court of Iron County said Edgar Gonzalez Carabes Jr. is also facing a charge of criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor.

On Friday night, three people called Cedar City police to report their catalytic converters stolen.

Carabes was detained and his vehicle searched; multiple catalytic converters were located in the back seat. Carabes was read his rights per Miranda and agreed to speak with officials. He allegedly admitted to stealing “a couple” of catalytic converters from vehicles. The arresting officer asked Carabes how many was a couple, he stated, “two or so.”

“Edgar was charged with two counts for admitting to stealing two converters at the time of booking,” the statement said. “When the third victim called in it was found to be in the same area the other two were taken from. The victim stated when starting her vehicle it made a funny sound and it was found the converter was missing. The victim stated when previously driving the vehicle the day prior it did not make the odd sound.”

This vehicle was a Lexus and one of the converters seized was similar to the one for this type of vehicle; that converter was valued at approximately $1,900.

Carabes told officials he was on his way back to Las Vegas after the thefts.

He was transported to Iron County Jail with his bail set at $10,000.