Suspect fatally shot by Salt Lake City police after carjacking, chase

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A carjacking suspect was shot and killed Saturday evening in an exchange of gunfire with two officers of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Lt. Mark Wian, SLCPD, told reporters near the scene that the incident happened when the suspect attempted to hijack a vehicle near Interstate 15 and 600 South. The first vehicle got away, but the suspect was successful in gaining control of the second vehicle he attempted to take.

Police were informed just before 6 p.m., Wian said, and responded to the scene.

“Officers spotted that vehicle and attempted to stop the suspect, however he fled, leading those officers to the area that we are here today,” Wian said.

The incident ended in the area of 280 S. Orange St.

“At some point during that incident, gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and two of our officers, and the man died,” Wian said.

No injuries were reported among police or carjacking victims, he said.

“We have involved the officer-involved-critical-incident protocol team, and investigators are on scene leading that investigation,” he said. Among the vehicles that arrived to take over were some from West Valley City.

“This is still a very ongoing and active investigation, and those are the details that we have at this time,” Wian said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on the case as it is available.