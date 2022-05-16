Suspect found deceased after SWAT response in Salt Lake City

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
The SWAT scene. Photo: Gephardt Daily/RD Mc Kee/SLCScanner

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was found dead Monday after a SWAT response to the area of Cavallo Drive and 1700 North.

A tweet from Salt Lake City police, issued at 1:06 p.m., said “There is a large police presence” at the scene “as we investigate a potential person’s crime. Please avoid the area.”

A second tweet, issued at 26 minutes later, said the “tactical situation is over.

“SWAT officers located a man deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The scene is now secured. Detectives are responding to investigate.”

The second tweet said an SLCPD statement will be issued on the incident.

