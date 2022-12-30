Suspect “had a bad feeling,” then shot sleeping roomate

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect nagged awake by a “bad feeling” allegedly told police when he couldn’t shake it he shot his sleeping roommate Thursday morning.

The 23-year-old male died from the two gunshots Miguel Zamora Bonilla, 21, admitted to firing just after 4 a.m. at 4268 S 3270 W. according to charging documents filed in the West Valley City incident.

Another resident of the house called police and pointed them to Bonilla, who was sitting in a vehicle parked in front of the house.

It was then Bonilla who “directed officers to the basement of the residence, where they located a deceased male, identified as (name withheld) in one of the basement bedrooms,” according to a probable cause affidavit filed in 3rd District Court Thursday afternoon.

Bonilla under questioning “advised detectives post-Miranda he woke up around 0300 hours and had a bad feeling.” He told officers he then got up and took a walk outside to try to “address” the feeling, then returned and opened the victim’s bedroom door and fired two shots at him, the court papers say.

He told officers the lights were out in the victim’s room when he fired the rounds, so he wasn’t sure if he struck him. Bonilla then walked outside again, dismantling the gun as he went, tossing parts into various sewers, as well as some of his clothing, the affidavit said.

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, facing charges of murder, a first-degree felony, and second-degree felony obstruction of justice.