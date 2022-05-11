Suspect identified in murder of Moab newlyweds; investigators say killer confessed, committed suicide

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, May 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A former coworker of Crystal Beck has been identified as a suspect in the murder of Beck and wife Kylen Schulte.

Adam Pinkusiewicz worked at McDonalds in Moab with Beck, who was also known by the surname Turner, and left the state shortly after the newlyweds’ murder.

Pinkusiewicz later committed suicide, a statement form the Grand County Sheriff’s Office says.

“Grand County Sheriff’s Office has identified Adam Pinkusiewicz as a suspect in the double homicide of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Beck,” the GCSO statement says.

“Adam Pinkusiewicz was a former employee at the McDonald’s that Crystal worked at, located in Moab, Utah. Adam Pinkusiewicz was identified at that time as one of many persons of interest being investigated by the GCSO, and the GCSO made numerous attempts to located and interview Adam Pinkusiewicz.

“Through continued analysis and collection of evidence, the GCSO learned that Adam Pinkusiewicz was in the La Sals and Moab at the time of the homicides, had left the state of Utah shortly after the homicides, and then later committed suicide.

“GCSO conducted numerous interview and recently received information that prior to committing suicide, Adam Pinkusiewicz told another party that he had killed two women in Utah, and provided specific details that were known only to investigators.”

The statement says that although Pinkusiewicz has been identified as a suspect, the investigation is ongoing and the case is not closed.

“GCSP continues to process critical and newly discovered evidence in the case, including processing Adam Pinkusiewicz’s vehicle that was recently located and seized. The GCSO is looking for any information regarding Adam Pinkusiewicz’s vehicle, a 2007 Yaris, and requesting anyone with information to contact the GCSO. Further information will be forthcoming once additional investigation is completed.

Please call the Sheriff’s Office with any information at 435-259-8115.

Friends and family of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Beck have been impatient for answers in the case. The women, who had married months earlier and who lived in a van and camped near Moab, were found shot to death and left in an irrigation ditch more than eight months ago.

In January of this year, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office announced it had “persons of interest” in the case, but stopped short of saying it had a suspect.

The bodies of the couple, who had married months earlier, were found on Aug. 18, 2021, near their campsite in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Mountains.

Both women had been shot multiple times, and left in an irrigation ditch. Officials believe they were found four days after their murders.