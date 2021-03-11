Suspect taken into custody 10 years after alleged sexual assault of child in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested more than 10 years after he allegedly assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Salt Lake County.

Orlando Aleman, now 44, was charged in 2010 with four counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

Aleman, a resident of Mexico, was taken into custody on March 6, 2021, as part of a federal detainees-interstate agreement. That happened after a warrant for his arrest was issued in November 2020.

A probable cause statement dating from 2010 says Aleman held a position of trust in the child’s life, and that he admitted to someone interviewed by police that he had committed the offenses.

Aleman’s initial appearance before a Utah judge is set for Friday.

Jail records show Aleman is being held on $1 million bond.