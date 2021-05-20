Suspect in custody after 2 fatally shot on Uintah and Ouray Reservations

UINTAH/OURAY RESERVATIONS, Utah, May 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect is in custody after two members of the Ute Indian Tribe were fatally shot on the Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation in northeastern Utah.

According to court documents from the United States District Court, District of Utah, Central Division, Mathew Keenan Colorow Tapoof faces a federal charge of discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and two counts of murder in the second degree while within Indian country.

Tapoof is suspected of fatally shooting two “enrolled members of the Ute Indian Tribe,” documents said.

The complaint alleges that early Wednesday morning, two victims knocked Tapoof to the ground and beat him. He then stood up, walked to a vehicle about 15 yards away and returned with a gun. Tapoof, a non-enrolled Native American, then shot both individuals; one in the chest and the other in the face.

The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle. Investigators said others on scene began CPR on the victims, but were unsuccessful.

Tapoof was subsequently taken into custody.

The FBI is investigating the incident.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.