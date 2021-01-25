Suspect in custody after 2 shot in road rage incident on I-15 near Lehi

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect is in custody after two people were shot Monday morning in a road rage incident on southbound Interstate 15 near Lehi.

The incident began just after 7:30 a.m. when a white pickup truck and a black pickup truck were both travelling south, Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Nick Street told Gephardt Daily.

“The black truck had a single occupant, male driver, the white truck we believe had five Hispanic males, maybe part of a road crew,” Street said. “At some point they collided, and at some point shots were fired.”

Street added officials are working to establish the exact order of events; it’s possible the two vehicles collided more than once.

It is not thought the occupants of the two vehicles knew each other, and it’s not clear exactly what led to the altercation between the driver of the black pickup truck and the other men.

“The shots came from the driver of the black truck and impacted the white vehicle,” Street said. “The driver of the white truck was hit by gunfire, and one additional passenger; I’m unsure where they were seated in the pickup but that passenger was also struck by gunfire.”

The driver’s condition was initially critical; he is currently in surgery and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. The other victim sustained non life-threatening injuries; Street said he sustained a “superficial gunshot wound.”

The driver of the black pickup truck was taken into custody. His truck was disabled as a result of the collision or collisions, and he remained on the scene following the incident.

Street added that officials do not believe the occupants of the white truck returned gunfire, but they have not totally ruled this possibility out. An investigation into the incident is underway.

There were major delays in that area after the incident but traffic is now flowing normally.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.