Suspect in custody after assault with serious injuries at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police responded to the scene of a stabbing in Pioneer Park late Friday afternoon and now have a suspect in custody.

The investigation began at 4:50 p.m. when a 911 call was received reporting that a person was bleeding in the park, a Salt Lake City PD news release states.

Responding officers found the victim in the park with a stab wound, and they immediately rendered first aid.

“Additional officers started checking the park for evidence, witnesses and the suspect,” the release says. “Community members directed officers to a man walking through the park.”

Officers stopped the man, later identified as Mahat Osman, 21, and took him into custody.

The 30-year-old male victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to the hospital by Gold Cross. His condition was listed as “serious, but stable.”

Gold Cross also transported the suspect to the hospital for minor injuries that occurred prior to his arrest.

Osman has since been released from the hospital and is being booked by SLCPD into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on a charge of one count of aggravated assault.

Police say the incident does not appear to be a random assault.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears this was an isolated incident between Osman and the victim,” the news release says. “Witnesses told officers the two men were in a verbal argument just before the stabbing occurred.”

SLCPD officers searched the park and located a knife. The SLCPD Crime Lab Unit also responded to document the scene and collect evidence.

No further information is currently available. Gephardt Daily will update the story when more details are released.

Photo: Google Maps