Suspect in custody after pursuit, tires spiked on I-15

SALT LAKE COUNTY, April 12, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) – The driver of a SUV is in custody after leading Utah Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed pursuit late Friday night.

According to UHP Lt. Cameron Roden, the driver was followed after law enforcement officers spotted him speeding on southbound I-15.

The suspect’s tires were spiked near 9000 South, but he continued driving to 11900 South before the SUV came to a stop.

Speeds during the pursuit averaged 95 mph.

