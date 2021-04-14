Suspect in custody after ‘critical incident’ in Price

PRICE, Utah, April 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect is in custody after a “critical incident” in Price Wednesday morning.

“A critical incident occurred in Price City this morning that led to the school district sending out messages regarding a large police presence in the area of 200 N. and 100 West,” said a Facebook post from Price City Police Department. “A suspect is in custody and a press release will be provided around 3 p.m. There is no longer a threat or danger to the community as it relates to this incident.”

Price City Police Department received assistance from Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, Helper City Police Department, Carbon County Attorney’s Office, Price City Fire Department, and Carbon County Ambulance. “Lastly, let’s not forget our dispatchers, Price Dispatch-Price Communications who are there with us on every single incident,” the post said. “We truly have the best partners you could ask for and we appreciate all they do for us and our community.”

