Suspect in custody after fleeing Summit County deputies in stolen car

JEREMY RANCH, Utah, March 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man was taken into police custody following a pursuit after the owner of a stolen car used an app to locate the vehicle in Jeremy Ranch.

Summit County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested Andrew Philips Taylor, of Salt Lake City.

The investigation began just before 9 a.m. Wednesday after the SCSO got call from a Fruit Heights man who said his 2018 Toyota Corolla was stolen earlier that day from a Salt Lake City gas station.

“The Fruit Heights man said his phone was in the car at the time it was stolen,” the sheriff’s department statement says. “He used Find My iPhone to locate his phone and vehicle. The vehicle owner alerted Summit County Deputies that his phone location was showing in Jeremy Ranch.

“A Summit County Sheriff’s Deputy was in the area of Jeremy Ranch and located the stolen vehicle in a church parking lot. The deputy ordered the man in the vehicle to show his hands. The suspect sped away, leading deputies on a chase; deputies chased the stolen vehicle through Jeremy Ranch.”

The suspect was driving on Daybreaker Drive when a truck was leaving a residence and was blocking the roadway.

“The suspect swerved around the truck, lost control, and crashed the stolen vehicle into a tree in the front yard of a residence,” the Summit County Sheriff’s statement says.

“After crashing, the suspect fled on foot and ran through several residential yards. Deputies caught up with the suspect, Andrew Taylor, in the yard of an Upper Lando Lane, Jeremy Ranch residence. One deputy deployed his Taser on Taylor and safely took him into custody.”

After being evaluated at a medical facility, Taylor was booked into the Summit County Jail on initial charges including:

Possession of stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony

Evading, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at the command of an officer, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substances, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

Taylor also had active three warrants, two of which call for no bail.

“We are grateful to the car owner who utilized technology and immediately alerted law enforcement of the location of his phone/vehicle,” the Summit County Sheriff statement says.