Suspect in custody after lockdown at Murray’s Cottonwood High

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Cottonwood High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a suspicious person was spotted on or around the campus.

The incident happened after regular school hours, so students participating in after school activities, such as sports, were affected by the lockdown protocol. A notice regarding the lockdown was posted on the school’s website at 4:33 p.m.

“Cottonwood High School is on Lockdown Protocol as police attempt to locate a suspicious person seen on or around the campus,” the alert said.

“Students who are on campus for after school activities are safe, secure and accounted for,” the alert said. “The campus has been secured by law enforcement and we are asking the public to not come to campus at this time until police have located the suspicious person.”

The person was reportedly taken into custody minutes after the alert was posted, and the lockdown has been lifted, according to the Granite School District spokesman Ben Horsley.

Horsley characterized the number of young people still on campus at the time of the incident as “a handful.”

“No injuries,” he said in a 4:37 p.m. message to Gephardt Daily. “Police now have the suspect in custody.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is released by the Murray City Police Department.