Suspect rams at least 7 police vehicles in multi-hour pursuit though Davis County in SUV stolen from dealership

LAYTON, Utah, Oct. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who police say stole an SUV from a Layton dealership just after 9 a.m. Saturday was finally taken into custody Saturday afternoon after a multi-hour winding chase involving several law enforcement agencies.

The suspect tore through neighborhoods and yards in Layton, Kaysville, Farmington, Clearfield and Syracuse. No damage to private property had been reported as of 5:30 p.m., but the man did ram a Utah Highway Patrol vehicle before he was taken into custody at about 4:20 p.m., Layton Police Sgt. Eric Smith told Gephardt Daily.

The incident began at Young Chevrolet with the theft of a Chevy Tahoe, Smith said. Officers were able to locate the moving vehicle through a tracking device inside, Smith said.

“A couple of hours later, were able to locate the vehicle and attempted to make contact with the suspect when he fled,” Smith said. “Initially officers didn’t make any attempt to pursue the vehicle. And because we were able to track it using a GPS system inside the car. However, after the vehicle fled left our jurisdiction and went into several other cities.”

Smith said law enforcement agencies in other cities were able to locate the vehicle, with help from above by a Department of Public Safety helicopter. But early on, no agencies were able to stop the driver, Smith said.

“The suspect escalated the situation pretty significantly when he rammed a UHP trooper. Thankfully, the trooper was not seriously injured from what I understand.”

Smith said the suspect continued to escalate the situation with more erratic driving on and off road, “even through residential yards. Our primary concern was not only for the safety of the officers but for the safety of the public as well.”

The chase finally wrapped up in a marshy and rural area of Syracuse.

“Officers were able to utilize their patrol cars to disable the suspect car,” Smith said. “The suspect continued to be non compliant with officers commands, and would not exit vehicle, less lethal munitions were utilized to encourage the suspect to comply. And he got out of the vehicle and ran into a marshy area.

“After a short foot pursuit officers were able to detain the suspect and take him into custody without significant injury, either the suspect or the officers.”

In all, seven or eight law enforcement vehicles were damaged in the chase and the stopping of the Tahoe, Smith said.

“It’s been quite a day.”

The suspect will undergo further questioning before being booked into jail, Smith said, adding it is believed the man may have been under the influence of drugs.

“I fully anticipate that when the investigation is completed, the suspect’s going to be booked into Davis County jail on numerous charges.”