Suspect in custody after police chase from Salt Lake City to Murray

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect has been taken into custody after a multi-jurisdiction pursuit that began near downtown Salt Lake City and ended in the area of 4500 South and Main Street, in Murray.

Dispatch received a call at 9:36 a.m. Monday after a woman went into a business and said she had been abducted and assaulted, Sgt. Keith Horrocks, Salt Lake City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“Police arrived in the area and located a vehicle matching the description she had given,” he said. “It fled.”

Horrocks said that during the chase, the suspect’s car — which had previously been reported as stolen — hit several other vehicles. The exact number and damages are being investigated. No injuries have been reported as a result of those crashes, he said, but it’s still early in the investigation.

Horrocks said the suspect had been seen appearing to brandish a weapon, possibly a knife, before the chase ended.

“That weapon was recovered in the vehicle,” he said.

The suspect was taken into custody.

“We are interviewing him and will book him into jail,” Horrocks said. Information on the suspect will not be available until he is booked, the sergeant said.

The condition of the woman who said she was kidnapped and assaulted is not yet known.