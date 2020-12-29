Suspect in custody after police pursuit from West Valley City to West Jordan

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was taken into custody by West Valley City police officers late Monday night after a pursuit through West Valley, Taylorsville, and into West Jordan.

Lt. Johnson, with the West Valley City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily an officer saw an occupied Toyota Tacoma that had been stolen. He attempted a traffic stop, and the vehicle fled.

Officers deployed spikes at 3100 S. Bangerter, but the suspect kept going, north to state Route 201, then south on 3200 West, trying to outrun the police, even as his speed was slowing to 20, then 10 miles an hour.

The pursuit lasted five or six minutes, Johnson said.

When the Tacoma finally was running on its rims and could go no farther, the suspect tried to flee on foot but was apprehended with the help of a police K9. He was treated for a dog bite.

Johnson said the suspect, who is in his early 30s, will likely be charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and felony fleeing.

A female passenger also was in the vehicle, and she was being interviewed by officers.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.